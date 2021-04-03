BJP Will Make Bengal Free of 'Terrorism', Says Mithun Chakraborty at Road Show

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using the star power of Mithun Chakraborty in the best possible manner to attract the voters in rural Bengal. The Bollywood star, who recently joined the BJP, held a road show at Pursura in Hoogly for BJP candidate Biman Ghosh on Friday.

Chakraborty claimed during the road show that West Bengal is heading for a change and there will be ‘golden Bengal’ post elections. The four-kilometre road show was held from Panchanantala Bazar to Sodepur More, where the film star enchanted the crowd with his signature dance moves on the car. His supporters too played the popular songs from his films during the rally.

Addressing the crowd, Chakraborty said, “We don’t want this terrorist-ridden Bengal. But if BJP comes to power, Bengal will be free from terrorism.”

The yesteryear Bollywood actor was seen in a lighter mood interacting with the people despite the heat. He continued with the road show under a tight security net, where a huge crowd had gathered to see their favourite film star.

After joining the BJP at the Brigade ground rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on March 7, Chakraborty has been claiming that BJP is the only party that works for the poor. Earlier, too, he had made the similar claim of ‘Golden Bengal’ within six months of BJP coming to power.

The saffron party is also using the celebrity factor to pull the crowds, specifically in rural Bengal.

The megastar, who recently resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress, refused to contest the assembly elections.