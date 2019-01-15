English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Will Stake Claim to Power if Congress-JDS Govt Falls in Karnataka, Says Union Minister Sadananda Gowda
Gowda said the Kumaraswamy government would collapse on its own due to squabbling and that the Congress-JDS 'friendship" was on the "brink of divorce".
File photo of Union Minister Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The BJP would stake claim to power in Karnataka if the Congress-JDS coalition government falls, Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said here on Tuesday, hours after two Independent legislators in the state withdrew support from the seven-month-old Kumaraswamy dispensation.
Gowda said the Kumaraswamy government would collapse on its own due to squabbling and that the Congress-JDS 'friendship" was on the "brink of divorce".
"The friendship is at the brink of divorce. It is time for break-up. A party with 37 seats has formed the government. It will collapse on its own due to squabbling. If the government collapses, we will certainly form the government," he told reporters here.
Gowda was replying to a query on whether there was any likelihood of the BJP staking claim to power in the event of the collapse of the coalition government.
The Congress and JDS had formed the government after the May 2018 assembly polls threw up a fractured verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member Assembly.
The Congress had secured 79 seats and the JDS 37.
BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha said it was everybody' wish to see Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister and the party would not sit quiet after winning 104 seats.
"We do have the wish to see Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister. How can we sit quiet after winning 104 seats? When these people (Congress and JD-S) formed the government we
were quite depressed because public opinion was in favour of the BJP. Indeed, numbers matter in democracy," said Simha.
He, however, sought to know why the coalition government was sitting on shaky ground.
"Why is the coalition government so shaken? Are the ruling party MLAs so weak? Is it so that the MLAs are so depressed with this government? Are no development works happening? Had it happened then, the MLAs would have focused on their constituency," Simha said.
Gowda said the Kumaraswamy government would collapse on its own due to squabbling and that the Congress-JDS 'friendship" was on the "brink of divorce".
"The friendship is at the brink of divorce. It is time for break-up. A party with 37 seats has formed the government. It will collapse on its own due to squabbling. If the government collapses, we will certainly form the government," he told reporters here.
Gowda was replying to a query on whether there was any likelihood of the BJP staking claim to power in the event of the collapse of the coalition government.
The Congress and JDS had formed the government after the May 2018 assembly polls threw up a fractured verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member Assembly.
The Congress had secured 79 seats and the JDS 37.
BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha said it was everybody' wish to see Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister and the party would not sit quiet after winning 104 seats.
"We do have the wish to see Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister. How can we sit quiet after winning 104 seats? When these people (Congress and JD-S) formed the government we
were quite depressed because public opinion was in favour of the BJP. Indeed, numbers matter in democracy," said Simha.
He, however, sought to know why the coalition government was sitting on shaky ground.
"Why is the coalition government so shaken? Are the ruling party MLAs so weak? Is it so that the MLAs are so depressed with this government? Are no development works happening? Had it happened then, the MLAs would have focused on their constituency," Simha said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YOU Review: Netflix’s New Stalker Drama will Scare You In No Time
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
- Novak Djokovic Begins Seventh Aussie Open Title Bid with Romp
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results