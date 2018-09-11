English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Will Win All Elections Despite Akhlaq Killing and Award Wapsi, Says Amit Shah
The party has already announced that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would be the CM candidate again in Rajasthan.
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally.
Loading...
Jaipur: BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday asked party workers to sweat for victory in the coming Rajasthan Assembly election, saying the state polls will be a trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Shah asked them to work hard for winning the elections scheduled later this year without bothering about who would be the chief minister or a minister in the next government.
The party has already announced that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would be the CM candidate again in Rajasthan.
The results from the three major states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will set the trend for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said at a meeting here during his one-day Jaipur trip.
The BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will pave the way for the party's rule for the next 50 years, Shah said told BJP workers at Shakti Kendra Sammelan.
The assembly elections are a trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and you need to shed more sweat in the field to ensure a thumping victory, he said at the Birla auditorium, where he was addressing local bodies' representatives.
The Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the workers should think only about the party symbol 'lotus' and Bharat Mata when they campaign.
He said the mahagathbandhan', or the grand alliance, that the opposition is talking about will have no impact except a little influence in Uttar Pradesh.
Shah said the workers should ask people what they felt about having Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as external affairs minister and Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav as defence minister.
You need to tell people about this. Go to the public and highlight the work done by the Modi and the Raje governments, he said.
He said no one can defeat the BJP in Rajasthan.
Targeting Congress, the BJP president said the party should first make clear who is its leader and what are its policies and programmes.
Rahul Baba has the right to dream but he will wake up on the day of counting, he said.
He claimed the Congress has tried to create a state of confusion in the country, and referred to lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri over alleged cow slaughter and the 2015 protest in which a group of writers returned their awards.
During elections, issues like Akhlaq or `award wapsi' come up, he said.
The BJP had won elections when the Akhlaq issue and award wapsi happened and the party will win this time too, he said.
The Modi government or the Raje government has done nothing that you need to bow your head, he said.
Shah said every party worker should cover at least five villages till the elections and tell people about the work done by the government, like the surgical strike against Pakistan and the increase in minimum support price for farm produce.
This is Shah's third visit since July to the poll-bound state ruled by the party.
Shah asked them to work hard for winning the elections scheduled later this year without bothering about who would be the chief minister or a minister in the next government.
The party has already announced that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would be the CM candidate again in Rajasthan.
The results from the three major states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will set the trend for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said at a meeting here during his one-day Jaipur trip.
The BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will pave the way for the party's rule for the next 50 years, Shah said told BJP workers at Shakti Kendra Sammelan.
The assembly elections are a trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and you need to shed more sweat in the field to ensure a thumping victory, he said at the Birla auditorium, where he was addressing local bodies' representatives.
The Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the workers should think only about the party symbol 'lotus' and Bharat Mata when they campaign.
He said the mahagathbandhan', or the grand alliance, that the opposition is talking about will have no impact except a little influence in Uttar Pradesh.
Shah said the workers should ask people what they felt about having Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as external affairs minister and Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav as defence minister.
You need to tell people about this. Go to the public and highlight the work done by the Modi and the Raje governments, he said.
He said no one can defeat the BJP in Rajasthan.
Targeting Congress, the BJP president said the party should first make clear who is its leader and what are its policies and programmes.
Rahul Baba has the right to dream but he will wake up on the day of counting, he said.
He claimed the Congress has tried to create a state of confusion in the country, and referred to lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri over alleged cow slaughter and the 2015 protest in which a group of writers returned their awards.
During elections, issues like Akhlaq or `award wapsi' come up, he said.
The BJP had won elections when the Akhlaq issue and award wapsi happened and the party will win this time too, he said.
The Modi government or the Raje government has done nothing that you need to bow your head, he said.
Shah said every party worker should cover at least five villages till the elections and tell people about the work done by the government, like the surgical strike against Pakistan and the increase in minimum support price for farm produce.
This is Shah's third visit since July to the poll-bound state ruled by the party.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Real Reason Hulk Refused to Come Out in Avengers: Infinity War
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...