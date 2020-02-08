Take the pledge to vote

Politics
1-min read

‘BJP Will Win…’: Manoj Tiwari Wants You to Save This Tweet for Delhi Election Result Day

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
'BJP Will Win…': Manoj Tiwari Wants You to Save This Tweet for Delhi Election Result Day
File photo of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

New Delhi: After every exit poll for the Delhi assembly elections predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari came out with this own prediction. Negating all the exit polls, he claimed that the BJP will win 48 seats.

Tiwari tweeted all the exit polls will "fail" and asked his detractors to save his tweet.

"All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...please do not search excuses to blame the EVM," Tiwari asserted in his tweet in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

"Shah will meet the MPs and other leaders to get their feedback of the voting on the 70 Assembly seats," Tiwari said.

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
