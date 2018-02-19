BJP Wins 47 Gujarat Civic Poll Seats, Tally Down From 59; Congress Gets 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party continued to dominate semi-urban areas of Gujarat and won 47 of the 75 municipal seats. However, like in the Assembly election results, the ruling party’s share of seats fell in the civic polls as well and came down from 59 to 47 while the Congress' tally went up from 14 to 16.On the other hand, Congress claimed that it has bagged 24 seats. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharatsinh Solanki maintained that Independents and others who have won some of the seats had the support of Congress."In counting for elections of 75 municipalities, the BJP has won 47, Congress has won 16, NCP and BSP have won one each. There are six municipalities where no one has got a majority while Independents are in majority in four municipalities," state election commissioner Varesh Sinha said on Monday.Meanwhile, state BJP President Jitu Vaghani told the media that all attempts by the Congress have failed and dared the party to prove its claim that Independents and others are with the Congress."Although there is a marginal decrease in the number of nagarpalikas that the BJP has won, we have given out the names of all our winning candidates. Why is the Congress not doing so? Despite all its efforts, the Congress has made no gains in the local body elections," he said. The winning party later celebrated their victory at the party headquarters.In the recent gram panchayat elections in Gujarat, both BJP as well as the Congress had claimed to have won over 70 percent of the panchayats that went to polls. Elections to two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats will be held later this month.