BJP Witnessed Substantial Growth in Bengal, Best is Yet to Come: President JP Nadda at Nat'l Executive Meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, JP Nadda was setting the tone for the upcoming assembly elections in five states on Sunday during the party’s national executive meet. Nadda set fresh targets to further strengthen the organisation and stated that the best for the party is yet to come.

Nadda thanked the people of West Bengal as the vote percentage of the party has risen to 38 per cent, while 53 BJP workers were killed in violence and over one lakh people were in shelter homes. Further stating that the BJP’s peak was yet to come in West Bengal, the BJP president assured party workers that the party will chart a new story in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the meeting to discuss organisational matters as well as its strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

On BJP’s growth in West Bengal, Dharmendra Pradhan quoting Nadda said if one looks at its growth in the state from the political science perspective, then there will be very few parallels of it in Indian political history.

Party members state that Nadda’s appreciation for them was inspiring, as it comes when several leaders are shifting from BJP to TMC. “Huge scale violence is taking place here in Bengal, our party workers are beaten to death who brought 38% of the vote, this statement from the Honourable party President’s statement will help us,” party members said.

The members added that Nadda’s message is a boost for leaders who are holding up the party as well as it is a push for workers who are finding it difficult to stay in the party.

Meanwhile, TMC responded to the speech and veteran MP Saugata Roy said that “BJP vote share is eroding fast. In bypolls their deposit has been forfeited, they have come down to a mere 16% and even below that. They should not talk about this anymore.”

“Their claim is false and does not have any base as vaccination drives are taking place as per norms, there is no complaint and it is a false charge.”

Nadda also reached out to Sikhs, who are in majority in poll-bound Punjab, by listing a number of measures the Modi government has taken for the community, including expediting action against 1984 riots accused, facilitating foreign grants to gurudwaras and keeping langars outside the review of the Goods and Services Tax.

The Bengal BJP is also expecting changes in organisation as the Kolkata and Howrah corporation election is likely to take place on November 19.

