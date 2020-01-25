BJP Won Elections That Seemed Difficult, Says Amit Shah; Claims Kejriwal Will 'Fail' as in Varanasi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday termed as "shameful" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act, accused him of misleading people of Delhi in 2015 elections and claimed the AAP chief will "fail" this time in the city as he had in Varanasi and Punjab.

Addressing a gathering of 'cyber warriors', who campaign for the BJP on social media, Shah said that the BJP has won elections in the past "that seemed very difficult", though its supporters had been tense.

"The BJP has won elections in the past that seemed very difficult. Our opponents had been happy, and supporters tense. But whenever our cyber warriors got into the act, we came out victorious," he said at the 'Jeet Ki Goonj' event held at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium ahead of February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Targeting the AAP chief on CAA, he said, "Kejriwalji says BJP is worried about 'Pakistanis'. I want to tell them that 30 per cent of Delhi's population are people from Pakistan who came after partition.

"If this is your stand, it is shameful. They are only worried about their vote-bank. PM Modi wants to give citizenship to these refugees who are under a lot of distress. Should we not give them citizenship?"

The Home Minister also accused the AAP and the Congress of supporting "tukde tukde" gang.

"This 'tukde-tukde' gang who do politics of division in India question me. Anyone who supports anti-Indian sloganeering is part of that. The AAP and the Congress are part of it," he said.

Shah claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had won the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls by "misleading people", but this time he would fail.

"He (Kejriwal) had won the 2015 election by misleading people. What happened after that? What happened in Varanasi, Punjab, Haryana? They lost and he will fail in Delhi too this time," he said in an apparent reference to AAP chief contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and then leading the party's campaign in assembly polls in neighbouring states.

Shah said the people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020.

"The trend is set to continue. We won 88 per cent of the booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said

"There are some NGOs and then there is JNU which blindly support him. When you support the BJP, you support the promise to secure the national boundaries of India. When you support the BJP, you are supporting the mission to make India a global figurehead," Shah told the gathering.

"The Congress was in power for 10 years. Terrorists used to enter the country, would insult and kill our soldiers. No leader ever took any step. Uri and Pulwama happened, but PM Modi answered. Surgical strikes and Balakot were done by our forces," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.