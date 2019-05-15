Take the pledge to vote

BJP Won't be Able to Prove Majority After Forming Govt, Says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said this time around, even if the President invites the BJP to form the government and gives it weeks to prove majority the BJP won't be able to do so.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
File photo of National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. (Image: PTI)
File photo of National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted a 13-day Vajpayee regime-like fate for the BJP if it tries to form the next government after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on May 23.

Pawar also said he does not think the BJP will be able to prove majority in Lok Sabha even if invited to form the new government.

Speaking to a Marathi TV channel, he said opposition leaders will come together in Delhi a day or two before the counting of votes and discuss giving a stable government at the Centre.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in 1996 general polls. On May 16, 1996 Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as the prime minister, only to resign 13 days later after he failed to get the majority on the floor of the House.

Pawar said this time around, the BJP won't be able to prove majority in the Lok Sabha even if the President invites it to form the government.

"He (the President) will give them 10 days, 15 days or three weeks to prove majority inside the House. I don't think the BJP will be able to prove majority," Pawar said.

"Like Atal ji had become prime minister for 13 days, we may get to see a BJP prime minister for 13 days or 15 days," Pawar said.

Pawar noted that the opposition parties didn't project any prime ministerial face for the current polls and contested separately, as they did in 2004
