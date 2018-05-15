BJP Won't Let Karnataka's Development Journey to be Trampled on: Modi

: With the BJP staking claim to form government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his party will not allow the state's development journey to be trampled upon, terming the assembly poll results an "unparalleled and unprecedented win".The BJP has emerged as the single largest party but fallen short of a majority in the state assembly, and its rivals- the Congress and the JD(S)- have joined hands also to stake claim to form the new government."I want to assure the people of Karnataka that the BJP will not allow the state's development journey to be trampled upon. It will not lag behind for ensuring the state a bright future," he said in an address to party leaders and workers at its headquarters.Attacking those for spreading "lies" that the BJP is a party of north India despite it forming governments in non-Hindi speaking states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam among other states, Modi said people of Karnataka have given a befitting reply to those with such a "distorted" mindset."This is an unparalleled and unprecedented win," he said.Without naming the Congress, Modi targeted it, saying a party, which ruled the country for decades, has damaged the Constitution and the country's federal structure by pitting north India against south India and spreading tensions between the Centre and states.Elections happen but the attempts to harm institutions is a matter of concern, he said.He also referred to the recovery of close to 10,000 voter identity cards in the state to target the opposition party and said some of its deeds was found out, some might have been not. A case was registered against the Congress candidate there with the Election Commission deferring poll in that constituency.Citing the response of people to his rallies during which they urged him to continue speaking in his language, the prime minister said some "fissiparous forces" may not like him but they should sense the mood of the masses.During his visits to different states, he would often think about how to overcome the language barrier and convey his message to the people but the people of Karnataka gave him so much love that it was never an issue, he said.Modi also showered praise on BJP chief Amit Shah, who was present in the meeting, and said his excellent strategy has led the party to one win after another. Party workers could draw lesson from his hard work, he said, referring to his gruelling schedule in the state during the campaign.The prime minister also voiced his anguish at the flyover collapse incident in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. A portion of the under-construction flyover collapsed there, killing at least 16 people while more were feared trapped under the debris, officials said.The Centre is mobilising all resources, including the Army, for relief and rescue efforts, he said, adding that he had also spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.