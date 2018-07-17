English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Won't Push for its Own Candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s Post, Say Sources
The BJP does not enjoy a majority in the House and, therefore, having its own candidate as deputy chairman will work in its favour.
File photo of Parliament.
New Delhi: With opposition deciding to release the name of its joint candidate once the notification for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election is out, the BJP too has decided to not field its own candidate and try for a consensus to emerge.
According to sources, the BJP is open to the idea of giving the deputy chairman’s post to other NDA allies.
The BJP does not enjoy a majority in the House and, therefore, having its own candidate as deputy chairman will work in its favour.
Leaders from the Congress and various other parties met in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House on Monday to zero in the name of their joint candidate.
Election to the post of deputy chairman is being seen as a key test for opposition parties led by Congress, as they look to retain the position.
In a boost to the Opposition, the YSRCP on Sunday decided to vote against the BJP candidate in the event of an election for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with nine members and the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) with six members have not yet clarified their position. The two parties, though with marginal presence, could be the deciding factor. Both have said their decision would depend on the “candidate”.
To win, a candidate needs 122 votes if all the 245 members vote.
The BJP has 69 members in Rajya Sabha. Four more were nominated by the President last week. Together with its allies and Independents, it is expecting to get around 115 votes. The party is not sure about which way the AIADMK, with 13 votes, will swing. The BJP is also hoping that PDP won’t go against it.
If the BJP manages to win the post, it will be the fifth constitutional post, after president, vice president, prime minister and Lok Sabha speaker, which its party member will occupy.
Also Watch
According to sources, the BJP is open to the idea of giving the deputy chairman’s post to other NDA allies.
The BJP does not enjoy a majority in the House and, therefore, having its own candidate as deputy chairman will work in its favour.
Leaders from the Congress and various other parties met in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House on Monday to zero in the name of their joint candidate.
Election to the post of deputy chairman is being seen as a key test for opposition parties led by Congress, as they look to retain the position.
In a boost to the Opposition, the YSRCP on Sunday decided to vote against the BJP candidate in the event of an election for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with nine members and the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) with six members have not yet clarified their position. The two parties, though with marginal presence, could be the deciding factor. Both have said their decision would depend on the “candidate”.
To win, a candidate needs 122 votes if all the 245 members vote.
The BJP has 69 members in Rajya Sabha. Four more were nominated by the President last week. Together with its allies and Independents, it is expecting to get around 115 votes. The party is not sure about which way the AIADMK, with 13 votes, will swing. The BJP is also hoping that PDP won’t go against it.
If the BJP manages to win the post, it will be the fifth constitutional post, after president, vice president, prime minister and Lok Sabha speaker, which its party member will occupy.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Veteran Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak