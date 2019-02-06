English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Won't Stop Till Misrule Ends: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Mamata
Chouhan made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters, resulting in cancellation of a number of public meetings.
File Photo of former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Loading...
Kharagpur (WB): Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at the TMC government in West Bengal calling it corrupt and said his party would not stop till the Trinamool regime was ousted from the state.
Chouhan, who is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters, resulting in cancellation of a number of public meetings, referring to which Chouhan said, "The more you (Mamata) try and stop us, more often shall we come to Bengal."
Chouhan mocked the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), calling it "Bina dhulhe ki barat" (marriage party without a groom).
He also asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been instrumental in bringing together opposition parties onto one platform, to name the PM candidate of the alliance.
Chouhan, a BJP national vice-president, whose first meeting at Bahrampur in Murshidabad district was cancelled due to denial of permission for landing his helicopter by the Bengal government, addressed the second "Ganatantra bachao rally" at Kharagpur travelling by road after alighting at the Kolkata airport.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Chouhan, who is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters, resulting in cancellation of a number of public meetings, referring to which Chouhan said, "The more you (Mamata) try and stop us, more often shall we come to Bengal."
Chouhan mocked the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), calling it "Bina dhulhe ki barat" (marriage party without a groom).
He also asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been instrumental in bringing together opposition parties onto one platform, to name the PM candidate of the alliance.
Chouhan, a BJP national vice-president, whose first meeting at Bahrampur in Murshidabad district was cancelled due to denial of permission for landing his helicopter by the Bengal government, addressed the second "Ganatantra bachao rally" at Kharagpur travelling by road after alighting at the Kolkata airport.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results