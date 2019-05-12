English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Worker Found Dead, Two More Shot at in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC
The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed Ramen Singh was hit with an axe by a Trinamool Congress supporter during an argument, which led to his death.
Representative Image.
Tension gripped West Bengal on Saturday, a day before polling for Phase 6, after a BJP worker was found dead in Jhargram district.
Ramen Singh, 46, was brought dead to Tapsia Rural Hospital with no external signs of injury. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed he was hit with an axe by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter during an argument.
However, police said according to their information, the deceased was suffering from epilepsy too and the exact cause of death could only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.
In a separate incident, two BJP workers were shot at on Saturday night in Bhagabanpur and East Medinipur. Both have been admitted to hospital.
The state has been rocked by violence and clashes in the previous rounds of voting, with TMC and BJP workers clashing across West Bengal. Apart from Jhargram, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Medinipur, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia are voting on Sunday. The votes will be counted on May 23.
