Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Worker Found Dead, Two More Shot at in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed Ramen Singh was hit with an axe by a Trinamool Congress supporter during an argument, which led to his death.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Worker Found Dead, Two More Shot at in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC
Representative Image.
Loading...
Tension gripped West Bengal on Saturday, a day before polling for Phase 6, after a BJP worker was found dead in Jhargram district.

Ramen Singh, 46, was brought dead to Tapsia Rural Hospital with no external signs of injury. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed he was hit with an axe by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter during an argument.

However, police said according to their information, the deceased was suffering from epilepsy too and the exact cause of death could only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, two BJP workers were shot at on Saturday night in Bhagabanpur and East Medinipur. Both have been admitted to hospital.

The state has been rocked by violence and clashes in the previous rounds of voting, with TMC and BJP workers clashing across West Bengal. Apart from Jhargram, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Medinipur, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia are voting on Sunday. The votes will be counted on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram