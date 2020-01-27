BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Trichy, Cops Look at Personal Angle; Party Points to Anti-CAA Camp

Chennai: A 40-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vijaya Raghu was hacked to death at the Gandhi Market Gate in Palakkarai of Trichy district on Monday. Police said Raghu was attacked with a sickle.

Soon after, about 30 BJP cadres gathered outside Trichy's Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where Raghu’s post-mortem was being done and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the murderer.

The protesters blocked the main roads leading to the hospital. This led to congestion in the area and even ambulances got stranded.

Services at the hospital were also hit during the agitation. Party members wanted an immediate response from the hospital officials and police officers regarding the deceased.

Some of them even tried to break into the hospital when police shut the main doors. Following this, a scuffle ensued that was soon brought under control.

Police sources say search is on for one Mittai Babu and four others in connection with the murder. The sources said Babu and Raghu’s daughter was in a relationship and the BJP leader did not approve of it.

Officers have collected CCTV footage from the murder spot and an investigation is underway. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

However, state BJP vice-president Subramanian said Raghu may have been killed for his pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand.

“He was always an enthusiastic participant during the pro-CAA rallies. His death could have been caused because of the intolerance towards his activities.” He also hit out at police for the delay in initiating action against the culprits.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

