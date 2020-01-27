Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Trichy, Cops Look at Personal Angle; Party Points to Anti-CAA Camp

Police sources say search is on for one Mittai Babu and four others in connection with the murder. The sources said Babu and Raghu's daughter was in a relationship and the BJP leader did not approve of it.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Trichy, Cops Look at Personal Angle; Party Points to Anti-CAA Camp
Representative image.

Chennai: A 40-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Vijaya Raghu was hacked to death at the Gandhi Market Gate in Palakkarai of Trichy district on Monday. Police said Raghu was attacked with a sickle.

Soon after, about 30 BJP cadres gathered outside Trichy's Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where Raghu’s post-mortem was being done and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the murderer.

The protesters blocked the main roads leading to the hospital. This led to congestion in the area and even ambulances got stranded.

Services at the hospital were also hit during the agitation. Party members wanted an immediate response from the hospital officials and police officers regarding the deceased.

Some of them even tried to break into the hospital when police shut the main doors. Following this, a scuffle ensued that was soon brought under control.

Police sources say search is on for one Mittai Babu and four others in connection with the murder. The sources said Babu and Raghu’s daughter was in a relationship and the BJP leader did not approve of it.

Officers have collected CCTV footage from the murder spot and an investigation is underway. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

However, state BJP vice-president Subramanian said Raghu may have been killed for his pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand.

“He was always an enthusiastic participant during the pro-CAA rallies. His death could have been caused because of the intolerance towards his activities.” He also hit out at police for the delay in initiating action against the culprits.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram