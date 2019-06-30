BJP Worker Shot at from Point Blank Range in West Bengal's Jhargram, TMC Denies any Involvement
Police have initiated an investigation and detained a villager in connection with the incident that happened at Bagua village under the jurisdiction of Jamboni police station on Saturday night.
Representative image.
Jhargram: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was critically injured after he was shot at from point blank range in West Bengal's Jhargram district, police said on Sunday. The BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.
Two persons approached Khagapati Mahato, when was returning on his two-wheeler after attending a 'kirtan' (devotional song) programme, and one of them shot at him from point blank range, a police officer said. The miscreants fled the scene immediately, he said, adding, the injured person and the miscreants were residents of Bagua village.
Mahato was rushed to Jhargram hospital and from there he was taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, the police officer said. Later, he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, he added.
Tension prevailed in the area after his death and there is heavy police deployment. BJP's Jhargram district president Sukhomoy Satpati alleged that TMC supporters were involved in the incident. "We have informed the district administration. The miscreants should be arrested immediately," he said.
Denying the allegation, TMC's district core committee member Prasun Sarangi claimed that the incident happened as a result of personal problems.
(With inputs from PTI)
