BJP Worker Stabbed to Death Allegedly by TMC Activist in West Bengal
According to the complaint filed with the police, Sushil Mondal was putting up BJP flags in the village when three persons objected and, during an altercation, one of the three stabbed Mondal with a dagger in the abdomen.
Representative image
Burdwan (WB): A BJP worker was stabbed to death in West Bengal's West Burdwan district on Thursday, police said.
Sushil Mondal, 49, was killed allegedly by a Trinamool Congress activist following an altercation over putting up BJP flags at Panduk village under Ketugram police station limits.
Local TMC leaders, however, claimed Mondal was a victim of the party's internal feud.
Police said Mondal's wife has lodged a complaint against three persons who are on the run.
According to the complaint filed with the police, Mondal was putting up BJP flags in the village when three persons objected and, during an altercation, one of the three stabbed Mondal with a dagger in the abdomen.
When taken to a local hospital, the BJP activist was declared dead, the complaint said.
The FIR named three accused but did not mention their political affiliation. However, the three are locally known as TMC workers.
Local TMC MLA Sheikh Sahnawaz claimed that the party was not connected to the incident and the killing is a result of the BJP's internal bickering.
Local BJP leader Anil Dutta said TMC killed Mondal to create terror in the area as the saffron party has performed well in the Lok Sabha elections.
District Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay, however, said Mondal was killed following a quarrel between the two over grazing goats.
The incident occurred hours before Narendra Modi's swearing-in as the prime minister for a second term in Delhi.
Family members of over 40 BJP workers, who were killed in political violence in West Bengal, have been invited for the programme.
