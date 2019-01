BJP Workers Came Looking for Election Buzzwords, But are Leaving Ramlila Maidan With More Riddles

Amit Shah

arun jaitley

ayodhya

BJP

At the end of Day 1 of the two-day BJP National Council , a group of zila pramukhs, or heads of the party’s district councils, were gathered around a senior BJP leader.It was about 9 pm when BJP foot-soldiers who had come to the capital from all over the country were huddled in small groups across the Ramlila Maidan, interacting with national leaders.The interaction began with the zila pramukhs being asked to give honest feedback from the ground. “Hold nothing back,” a leader said. “This is the time to listen to truth.”One person from the group of about 15 stood up and suggested that the national leadership send them more volunteers. “The sort of battle we are engaged in, to be honest, we need one volunteer for each family. But that’s not possible, so give us as many men as possible, and soon,” the Bihar-based party worker said.Another got up and said, “Officials are creating hurdles. A stern message should be sent from New Delhi that they better oblige or else...” He was pacified and made to sit back in his chair.Then rose up the third zila adhikaari. “Shreemaan, sach kahein? Aap Modiji se kehke kuch mahino ke liye Emergency declare karwa dijiye . Kuch kade kadam to uthaane padenge (Sir, honestly, we need Modi to declare Emergency for a few months. Time has come to take some harsh decisions).” With this statement, the feedback session ended.The group was told to prepare for motorcycle rallies, booth-level interactions, a program of lighting diyas, holding cricket matches for ‘Kamal Cup’ and pasting BJP logos outside houses.‘Kuch kade kadam to uthaane padenge’ Several BJP volunteers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh paraphrased this emotion while speaking to News18.Over 11,000 workers, who were assembled here, will instead return to their constituencies with lessons on three subjects imparted over the two-day conventionTill 60 years, banks had given loans of Rs 18 lakh crore to companies. In 10 years of Congress rule between 2004 and 2014, banks gave Rs 34 lakh crore to companies — Prime Minister Narendra ModiDo not forget the scams of over Rs 12 lakh crore that happened in UPA’s time and remind others also — BJP chief Amit ShahWithin 1.5 years, UP government gave houses to 18 lakh poor people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In five years of Samajwadi Party rule, only 63,000 houses were built — UP Chief Minister Yogi AdityanathThese were the election pitches handed by the BJP’s top three campaigners to foot-soldiers, who will now take the message to voters. These numbers were being drilled into the attendees by a senior minister at a camp of BJP’s media cell volunteers, which looked more like an elementary tuition class.“Repeat after me, BJP procured 14 times as much farm produce from farmers as Congress did. How much?”If BJP volunteers were looking to return from Delhi with a buzzword, a new slogan or catchphrase encapsulating their party’s poll campaign, they didn’t get it. A sense of repetition percolated down from speeches even in the slogans — ‘Narendra Modi Fir Se’, ‘Abki Baar, Fir Modi Sarkar’, ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’, ‘Booth Jeeta, Chunaav Jeeta’. Thousands of pamphlets, hundreds of hoardings bore these slogans that were coined last year; none as evocative or catchy as the original ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’.“The opposition wants a majboor sarkar (helpless government), they don’t want a majboot sarkaar (healthy government),” Modi said in his speech on Saturday. He wondered where India would have reached had Atal Bihari Vajpayee continued to be India’s prime minister.“I have been moulded by organisation, I could also have strayed to some other path, but for my organisation. Collective leadership and efforts of leaders like Atal ji, Advani ji, Kushabhau, Bhandari ji have brought our party this far."Contrast this with Modi’s speech and radio addresses in the 2014 election season.“Aaj khud apne liye vote maang raha hoon... meri appeal… hai har gali aur kuche se, aap ka vote seedhe, seedhe mujhe milega. (Today I am seeking a vote for myself. I want tell all voters that your vote will reach me directly).”While it was always clear that the party will make all attempts to turn the 2019 Lok Sabha polls into a presidential-style battle, this time there were relatively few references to himself in the third person. The support of allies was underscored.“Let’s not forget the power of our allies,” Arun Jaitley said in his speech, telling workers that the BJP and its allies have stood by each other, that his party has been expanding only with support of constantly increasing allies.“We started with 24 allies. Today we have 35 and counting,” he said.A sense of equality was reflected in speeches by regional party leaders. “Amit Shah has several times repeated his gratitude for our partners in the Northeast. He has told us that the BJP may be a big party, but is an equal partner in Northeast. It is only together that can we win,” party leader and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said in his speech.But the party workers are still banking on, apart from the strength of their organisation, the cult of Modi.At the end of the council, a party general secretary was tutoring BJP’s ground workers. “This is the most important issue… When you go to meet the voters, ask them if they want a coalition with four prime ministers? A Deve Gowda calling Mayawati calling Mamata Banerjee calling someone else to decide on a simple policy matter? Or a PM that can take decisions on his own?”