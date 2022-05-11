BJP Worker’s Death in West Bengal: Post-mortem Report Intensifies TMC-BJP War of Words

The post-mortem report of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia has intensified the war of words between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

On May 7, Chowrasia was found dead in Cossipur in mysterious circumstances. Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on his West Bengal visit, had met the family of the deceased and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case.

On court’s direction, the post-mortem was conducted in a command hospital. The report submitted in court said there was no sign of scuffle before death and the cause of death is hanging.

As soon as the report was out, the TMC began its attack on the Home Minister.

The party said in a tweet that the “BJP had stooped too low".

HOME MINISTER @AmitShah IS A LIAR!Just like we said, he came to #Bengal and BLATANTLY LIED. Lied about law & order in the state, lied about safety & security issues, lied about @BJP4India's concern for the people of this country. It's a shame that BJP had to stoop THIS LOW. https://t.co/1Rwnv0bM3R — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 10, 2022

At a press conference, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “How can they say beforehand that it was a murder? There is a deliberate attempt to belittle Bengal’s image. They have been trying it and are now upset with the autopsy report.”

The BJP, meanwhile, is firm on its stance and is trying to stress how law and order is an issue in West Bengal.

Priyanka Tibrewal, the victim’s lawyer and a BJP leader, said, “We can’t forget that this is a murder. He was under pressure. We will take this movement forward.”

