BJP Workers in Indore Paste Mamata's Posters on Roads, Carry Out Protest Against Attack on BJP Leaders in WB

Days after attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy two days ago by alleged Trinamool Congress workers, the Madhya Pradesh BJP have pasted posters of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on roads in Indore in protest against the West Bengal government.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged TMC activists when he was going to attend a party programme at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on December 10. Though Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed, several BJP leaders, including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, suffered injuries in the attack.

Senior party leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the attack. In Indore, Vijayvargiya's hometown, party workers have been staging protests against the alleged 'conspiracy' by the ruling TMC government.

Vijayvargiya in a tweet shared a picture of vehicles moving over posters of Mamata Banerjee on the road, and promised a reply to bricks with 'flower'. “Mamta Banerjee is raining bricks on BJP leaders in West Bengal. A conspiracy was hatched to attack party chief JP Nadda, but we have our own policy, we won’t turn away from our policy of tolerance. We will reply to bricks with ‘flower’. Our ‘Lotus’ will offer a new identity to the state,” Vijayvargiya said.

In Bhopal, BJP MP Pragya Thakur called Mamta Banerjee ‘mad’ and said that West Bengal is set to see the establishment of a "Hindu Rajya." BJP state chief VD Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and others have blamed Banerjee for the attack on the BJP leaders in Kolkata.