BJP Workers in Jharkhand to Get I-cards to Take up People's Problems in Govt Offices: Raghubar Das
The chief minister said farmers having less than one acre would also get Rs 5,000 from the state government and Rs 6000 from the central government, totalling Rs 11,000 per year.
File Photo of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: BJP workers will be given identity cards in Jharkhand to enable them to take up the problems of the common people in government offices, chief minister Raghubar Das said on Tuesday.
"Workers of BJP will be issued I-cards so that they can go to any government office and take up the work of the common people," Das said while addressing the partys Shakti Kendra Sammelan at Harmu ground here.
Das also said that widows belonging to the poor would be given houses, street lights and drinking water would be provided in rural areas.
The state government had earlier announced to give Rs 5,000 per year to farmers who have less than one acre to up to five acres to purchase seeds or fertilizer from next fiscal with the upper limit being five acres.
Reminding the party workers against unstable governments that had rocked Jharkhand in the first 14 years, Das ridiculed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for allying with the Congress.
Speaking on the occasion, Urban Development Minister C P Singh asked the workers to become "performers". Former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda asked BJP workers make the people aware of all the developmental schemes of both the Centre and the state.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
