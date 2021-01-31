3 BJP Workers Injured After Alleged Attack by TMC Supporters in Howrah, Admitted to Hospital

At least three BJP workers were injured and admitted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after they were allegedly attacked by some TMC supporters. Two of the three attacked BJP workers were in critical condition. However, the TMC has denied the allegations.

The BJP workers -- Ranjit Singh, Rana Vishal Singh and Kunal Singh -- were on their way to join a party event at Dumurjala in Howrah when they were attacked in the Bankra PS area of the district. Visuals from the scene showed a mob assaulting the BJP workers on the road.

On Sunday, the BJP held a mega joining rally at the Dumurjala stadium to welcome the turncoat TMC leaders, who came into the saffron party's fold in the past few days. The rally was virtually addressed by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Former West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee, legislator from Howrah's Bally constituency Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the rally.