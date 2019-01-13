BJP Workers Jolted by UP Alliance, Desperate to Join SP and BSP Now, Says Akhilesh Yadav

बसपा-सपा में गठबंधन से न केवल भाजपा का शीर्ष नेतृत्व व पूरा संगठन बल्कि कार्यकर्ता भी हिम्मत हार बैठे हैं. अब भाजपा बूथ कार्यकर्ता कह रहे हैं कि ‘मेरा बूथ, हुआ चकनाचूर’. ऐसे निराश-हताश भाजपा नेता-कार्यकर्ता अस्तित्व को बचाने के लिए अब बसपा-सपा में शामिल होने के लिए बेचैन हैं. pic.twitter.com/z9EEB0io4G — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2019

Claiming the BJP workers are desperate to join the SP-BSP alliance, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the saffron party leaders have given up after the tie-up of two regional giants.Yadav further said that the BJP workers are now raising slogans of 'humara booth, hua chaknachoor' (our booth has been destroyed)."Not just the top BJP leadership, but also the grassroot workers have given up after the BSP-SP alliance. The booth workers are now saying 'humara booth, hua chaknachoor'. Such disgruntled and depressed BJP leaders and workers are now restless to join BSP-SP for their survival," Yadav said in a tweet.Two days ago, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had made a similar comment while taking a jibe at the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of the two regional giants. "It (SP-BSP alliance) is an attempt to save their own existence and nothing else. The public knows the truth and they will vote accordingly," he had said in the national capital.Once-arch rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced on Saturday their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.The parties, however, said they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. They also left two seats, out of 80, for smaller allies.Making the announcement at a joint press conference with Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati said, "This...will rob 'guru-chela' — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah — of their sleep."Reacting to the development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the SP and the BSP came together for their survival, and not for the country or Uttar Pradesh, and downplayed suggestions that the alliance would have a major impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal bagged two. The Samajwadi Party won five seats and the Congress two, while the BSP drew a blank.