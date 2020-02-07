BJP Workers Protest against Tamil Actor Vijay’s Shoot in Neyveli Mining Area

Chennai: As Tamil actor Vijay resumed work for his upcoming film ‘Master’ on Friday following an interrogation by I-T sleuths, cadres of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited for giving permission to the superstar to go ahead with the shoot in the area.

About 15 BJP workers raised slogans against NLC administration for granting permission for a movie shoot in a mining belt.

“Shooting of ‘Master’ is underway. The mine is a highly secured area. It is wrong to use the mine for a movie shoot. We don’t know who gave permission to the movie team. We staged a silent protest outside NLC as the administration requested us to not enter the shooting area. If the shoot continues on Saturday, we’ll stage a different protest,” said Saravana Sundadaram, a BJP worker.

When asked if the protest is a direct attack on actor Vijay, who was earlier in news for allegedly promoting anti-BJP content in his film ‘Mersal’, Saravana said the BJP would have staged a protest even if superstar Rajinikanth was shooting in the mine area.

Even as the BJP protest was underway, more than 100 fans of Vijay gathered outside NLC condemning the BJP’s move. The gathering was later cleared following police intervention. The film's crew had obtained all the necessary permissions to shoot at NLC from February 1 to February 10.

The production crew of ‘Master’ had to stop the shoot on Wednesday after Vijay had to return to Chennai to meet I-T sleuths who are probing tax evasion charges against him.

He was initially questioned for five hours on the sets of ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials, while two of his residences in Neelangarai and Saligramam were raided by officials.

