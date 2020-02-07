Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Workers Protest against Tamil Actor Vijay’s Shoot in Neyveli Mining Area

About 15 BJP workers raised slogans against the administration of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) for granting permission for a movie shoot in a mining belt.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Workers Protest against Tamil Actor Vijay’s Shoot in Neyveli Mining Area
A video grab of BJP workers protesting against actor Vijay's shoot in Neyveli. (News18)

Chennai: As Tamil actor Vijay resumed work for his upcoming film ‘Master’ on Friday following an interrogation by I-T sleuths, cadres of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited for giving permission to the superstar to go ahead with the shoot in the area.

About 15 BJP workers raised slogans against NLC administration for granting permission for a movie shoot in a mining belt.

“Shooting of ‘Master’ is underway. The mine is a highly secured area. It is wrong to use the mine for a movie shoot. We don’t know who gave permission to the movie team. We staged a silent protest outside NLC as the administration requested us to not enter the shooting area. If the shoot continues on Saturday, we’ll stage a different protest,” said Saravana Sundadaram, a BJP worker.

When asked if the protest is a direct attack on actor Vijay, who was earlier in news for allegedly promoting anti-BJP content in his film ‘Mersal’, Saravana said the BJP would have staged a protest even if superstar Rajinikanth was shooting in the mine area.

Even as the BJP protest was underway, more than 100 fans of Vijay gathered outside NLC condemning the BJP’s move. The gathering was later cleared following police intervention. The film's crew had obtained all the necessary permissions to shoot at NLC from February 1 to February 10.

The production crew of ‘Master’ had to stop the shoot on Wednesday after Vijay had to return to Chennai to meet I-T sleuths who are probing tax evasion charges against him.

He was initially questioned for five hours on the sets of ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials, while two of his residences in Neelangarai and Saligramam were raided by officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram