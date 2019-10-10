BJP Working President J P Nadda Given 'Z' Category Security Cover
The decision has been taken by the Union Home Ministry taking into consideration of the increased threat perception on Nadda, who has taken the charge of the ruling party's crucial post nearly four months ago.
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.
New Delhi: BJP working president J P Nadda has been accorded with 'Z' category security and he will be guarded by the commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) round the clock, officials said on Thursday.
The decision has been taken by the Union Home Ministry taking into consideration the increased threat perception on Nadda, who has taken the charge of the ruling party's crucial post nearly four months ago.
The BJP working president has been accorded with the 'Z' category security in all India basis, a home ministry official said.
A total of 35 commandos of the CRPF will guard Nadda on a rotational basis and at any given time, eight to nine commandos will give him proximate security.
Following the decision, Nadda will be given the 'Z' category protection wherever he travels within the country.
In addition to the proximate security, CRPF personnel will also be posted to guard Nadda's residence here, another official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish