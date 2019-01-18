LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Youth Wing President Changes Surname to 'Bharatiya'

The BJP youth wing leader told reporters his 'Proud Bharatiya' Foundation has been set up with an aim to work towards unity amongst people by encouraging them to be identified by their Indianness or Bharatiyata first.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Youth Wing President Changes Surname to 'Bharatiya'
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj on Thursday said he has changed his surname to "Bharatiya".

The BJP youth wing leader told reporters his "Proud Bharatiya" Foundation has been set up with an aim to work towards unity amongst people by encouraging them to be identified by their Indianness or Bharatiyata first.

"I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he said.

He said the name change has been effected in the official gazette as well.

The BJYM leader, who is also national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association, said his foundation's objective is to unite people under a common national identity of Bharatiyata, shedding all identities of caste, culture, region, religion and language.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram