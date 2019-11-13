BJP Youth Workers Clash With Cops in Kolkata During Rally to Protest Spike in Dengue Cases

Kolkata: BJP youth workers on Wednesday clashed with the police during a rally to protest against the spurt in dengue cases in the city and its fringe areas and accused the Trinamool Congress government of trying to "hush up" the figures.

The protest march, convened by BJP Yuva Morcha, was taken out from Central Avenue in the city and is scheduled to culminate at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, with the gherao of the civic office.

"The state government has been deliberately trying to hush up the figures (of those killed and affected). The government and the KMC are more keen on hiding the actual numbers rather than taking steps to tackle the menace," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who led the rally, told reporters.

Barricades were set up near Chandni Chowk Metro station to stop the rally beyond that point. The saffron party said it wanted to submit a deputation to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim regarding the dengue menace and, if stopped, the party would resort to a sit-in demonstration.

As many as 44,852 dengue cases were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas, a report of the state health department has revealed. As per a government official, 25 people have died of dengue in the state since January.

