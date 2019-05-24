English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
BJP’s Two Women MPs From Bengal Gear Up to Make a Difference in Didi’s Land
Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee said she would bring back the Tatas to Singur, while Raiganj's Debasree Chaudhuri is confident the Assembly election would be advanced in the state.
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee at a press meet after winning the Hooghly seat in Bengal. (News18)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has every reason to rejoice in West Bengal after winning 18 seats and seeing an increase in vote-share from 17% to 40.4%.
Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri have another reason to rejoice. They are first two BJP parliamentarians from the state.
Chatterjee won by a margin of 73,362 votes against her TMC counterpart Ratna De Nag, while Chowdhury won by 60,574 votes against the ruling camp’s Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal.
A day after winning the seat, Chatterjee announced her plans of bringing back the Tata Group back to Singur which is a part of her constituency.
“We want to bring back the Tata factory in Singur. Mamata Banerjee has done politics over the place and it has brought tears to the people’s eyes. I have spoken to farmers and their families and they suggested that the company be brought back. Unemployed youths want jobs and don’t want to be restricted to agriculture. They want industry to co-exist here,” said Chatterjee at a press conference.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose to power in 2011 after defeating the 34-year rule of the Left Front by riding on the sentiments of landowners in Singur after Tata Motors announced setting up the Tata Nano factory in Singur.
Banerjee had sat on a 28-day hunger strike in 2006 to protest against the forcible acquisition of land and in 2007, compelled the Tatas to shift base for the factory to Sanand in Gujarat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee won 19 seats in the Bengal. Two years later, Banerjee went on to conquer the corridors of power by forming the government in the state. The party won a second term in 2016.
Chatterjee also spoke about re-opening jute mills in her constituency that have remained shut for years. She blamed the Trinamool government for playing politics around jute mills by temporarily opening them before elections.
Chatterjee, who is also the state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, said women’s safety was an important issue that should be in focus in West Bengal.
“Despite having a woman chief minister, there is insecurity. Women safety hould be given priority,” Chatterjee added.
Her colleague, Chaudhuri expressed confidence that the Assembly election in the state would be advanced and might even be held in the next six months.
“It is just a matter of days, not even years that the Assembly elections would be held in West Bengal. Banerjee’s personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone against her and the TMC,” Chaudhuri said.
She unseated CPI(M)’s Mohammad Salim, who was seeking a re-election from Raigunj, once a Congress bastion. The grand old party had fielded Deepa Dasmunsi as its candidate.
The new Raiganj MP said she would continue to work for the people of her constituency.
On being asked about the minority voters who comprise about 2.16% of the population in Raiganj, Chaudhuri said the BJP is not against minorities.
“We are not against minorities. In fact, they have voted in our favour,” she added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri have another reason to rejoice. They are first two BJP parliamentarians from the state.
Chatterjee won by a margin of 73,362 votes against her TMC counterpart Ratna De Nag, while Chowdhury won by 60,574 votes against the ruling camp’s Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal.
A day after winning the seat, Chatterjee announced her plans of bringing back the Tata Group back to Singur which is a part of her constituency.
“We want to bring back the Tata factory in Singur. Mamata Banerjee has done politics over the place and it has brought tears to the people’s eyes. I have spoken to farmers and their families and they suggested that the company be brought back. Unemployed youths want jobs and don’t want to be restricted to agriculture. They want industry to co-exist here,” said Chatterjee at a press conference.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose to power in 2011 after defeating the 34-year rule of the Left Front by riding on the sentiments of landowners in Singur after Tata Motors announced setting up the Tata Nano factory in Singur.
Banerjee had sat on a 28-day hunger strike in 2006 to protest against the forcible acquisition of land and in 2007, compelled the Tatas to shift base for the factory to Sanand in Gujarat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee won 19 seats in the Bengal. Two years later, Banerjee went on to conquer the corridors of power by forming the government in the state. The party won a second term in 2016.
Chatterjee also spoke about re-opening jute mills in her constituency that have remained shut for years. She blamed the Trinamool government for playing politics around jute mills by temporarily opening them before elections.
Chatterjee, who is also the state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, said women’s safety was an important issue that should be in focus in West Bengal.
“Despite having a woman chief minister, there is insecurity. Women safety hould be given priority,” Chatterjee added.
Her colleague, Chaudhuri expressed confidence that the Assembly election in the state would be advanced and might even be held in the next six months.
“It is just a matter of days, not even years that the Assembly elections would be held in West Bengal. Banerjee’s personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone against her and the TMC,” Chaudhuri said.
She unseated CPI(M)’s Mohammad Salim, who was seeking a re-election from Raigunj, once a Congress bastion. The grand old party had fielded Deepa Dasmunsi as its candidate.
The new Raiganj MP said she would continue to work for the people of her constituency.
On being asked about the minority voters who comprise about 2.16% of the population in Raiganj, Chaudhuri said the BJP is not against minorities.
“We are not against minorities. In fact, they have voted in our favour,” she added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Captain Morgan Suffers Injury Scare
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results