BJP’s ‘Aarop Patra’ Lists Unfulfilled Promises of Kamal Nath Govt, Cong Moves EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued a documented set of allegations, titled ‘Aarop Patra’ against the months-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.On the occasion, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though the Congress had promised to waive electricity bills ahead of coming to power, it had only slashed power supply of consumers.Taking a dig at Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, Chouhan said, “The chief minister has handed a power generator to Singh for his election rallies.”“There was no electricity even when Nath was casting his vote,” he added.Chouhan also slammed the state government over farm loan waivers and alleged that the Congress government did not keep its promise and took cover of the Model Code of Conduct to deprive beneficiaries.“We are frequently hearing about farmers ending their lives over unpaid farm loans in Madhya Pradesh,” said Chouhan and accused the grand old party of committing fraud over the matter.“I am moving around the state and have visited almost all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies where farmers are regularly telling me that they still have unpaid loans.”The former chief minister also attacked the Congress government for making the youths of the state dream of jobs and then not even giving them the unemployment allowance, as promised.Calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a lier, Chouhan said the former had even promised a cell phone factory in Chitrakoot.He said if the Congress wasn’t able to run the government, then it should move on, instead of levelling accusations on BJP leaders for its failures.The three-time CM claimed there was a complete law and order breakdown in Madhya Pradesh, saying the innocent faces of twins Reyansh and Shreyansh who were abducted and killed for ransom in Chitrakoot a couple of months ago kept ringing in his mind.Chouhan also alleged that state’s police personnel were working under immense pressure.“Not a single gaushala has been opened, the Sambal scheme has been discontinued and even the ex-gratia which was given after deaths has been discontinued by Nath government.”The 12-page BJP document also slammed the current regime on issues like farm loan, power shortage, women safety, law and order, urban development, public distribution system and a range of other regions.The Congress, however, hit back by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the BJP’s ‘Aarop Patra’ had levelled fictitious and malicious charges on the state government.Calling the picture of the chief minister used in the document ‘disrespectful’, the Congress also filed a complaint against Chouhan and other senior leaders with the MP Nagar police station.