English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
BJP's Act East Policy May Bring Favourable Returns as Exit Polls Predict Saffron Surge in Assam Despite NRC Anger
The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted that the BJP will win 8-10 seats Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the Congress is likely to be a distant second with 2-4 seats.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Guwahati: The News18-IPSOS survey predicted the BJP dominating the Assam Lok Sabha polls with 8-10 seats, while the Congress is likely to be a distant second with 2-4 seats. The AIUDF, the survey added, is likely to get two seats.
Republic C-voter survey predicted a closer poll with the BJP likely to get seven seats and the Congress five, with others getting a single seat. The Chanakya-News24 predicted a BJP sweep with 10 seats, the Congress getting only three seats and others getting one seat.
Assam, the most populous state in the northeast, and accounting for 14 of the 25 seats in the region, was key to the BJPs act east policy, under which it aimed to make up for any losses in northern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, with gains here and in Bengal and Odisha.
The state, a traditional Congress stronghold, had become the gateway to the region for the BJP as it had won an unprecedented seven seats in 2014 and formed the state government for the very first time in 2016.
Five-time Congress MP and candidate from Dibrugarh LS constituency, Paban Singh Ghatowar said, “I personally don’t believe in exit poll results. I have contested in eight Lok Sabha elections, so far. People in Assam have voted silently this time. We won three seats last year and, according to our party analysis, hope to win more than double when results are announced on May 23.”
The poll battle was mainly between the BJP and Congress this time around too, with the influence of other prominent parties like All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) limited to their pockets of power.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a strong regional party which drafted the Assam Accord in 1985, had joined hands with the BJP for the 2019 polls despite differences over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), both key poll issues in the state.
Voting in Assam was held in three phases - five constituencies each went to polls on April 11 and 18, while the remaining four voted on April 23 - in the aftermath of the state-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
While the BJP-led Centre withdrew tabling the Bill in the face of active resistance from the local population, the issue dominated the political discourse in the state.
The Bill, which promised citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was the BJP’s main poll plank in Assam, unlike other states in northeast, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating commitment to it in his rallies. The Congress had called it unconstitutional.
BJP’s push for CAB has infuriated the local Muslims, who played a crucial role in deciding the political fate of candidates in at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
Another contentious issue was the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) drive undertaken by the government to determine the citizens of Assam. With lakhs of names missing from the list, the whole process turned some sections against the ruling BJP.
Republic C-voter survey predicted a closer poll with the BJP likely to get seven seats and the Congress five, with others getting a single seat. The Chanakya-News24 predicted a BJP sweep with 10 seats, the Congress getting only three seats and others getting one seat.
Assam, the most populous state in the northeast, and accounting for 14 of the 25 seats in the region, was key to the BJPs act east policy, under which it aimed to make up for any losses in northern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, with gains here and in Bengal and Odisha.
The state, a traditional Congress stronghold, had become the gateway to the region for the BJP as it had won an unprecedented seven seats in 2014 and formed the state government for the very first time in 2016.
Five-time Congress MP and candidate from Dibrugarh LS constituency, Paban Singh Ghatowar said, “I personally don’t believe in exit poll results. I have contested in eight Lok Sabha elections, so far. People in Assam have voted silently this time. We won three seats last year and, according to our party analysis, hope to win more than double when results are announced on May 23.”
The poll battle was mainly between the BJP and Congress this time around too, with the influence of other prominent parties like All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) limited to their pockets of power.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a strong regional party which drafted the Assam Accord in 1985, had joined hands with the BJP for the 2019 polls despite differences over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), both key poll issues in the state.
Voting in Assam was held in three phases - five constituencies each went to polls on April 11 and 18, while the remaining four voted on April 23 - in the aftermath of the state-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
While the BJP-led Centre withdrew tabling the Bill in the face of active resistance from the local population, the issue dominated the political discourse in the state.
The Bill, which promised citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was the BJP’s main poll plank in Assam, unlike other states in northeast, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating commitment to it in his rallies. The Congress had called it unconstitutional.
BJP’s push for CAB has infuriated the local Muslims, who played a crucial role in deciding the political fate of candidates in at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
Another contentious issue was the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) drive undertaken by the government to determine the citizens of Assam. With lakhs of names missing from the list, the whole process turned some sections against the ruling BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Witness the Passion of Kabir Singh and the Madness of Black Mirror Season 5
- ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Leave Door Open for Reserves Pollard & Bravo
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid to Rabada - Five First Time World Cuppers
- This Bajaj Dominar Modified Into a Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Seamless - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results