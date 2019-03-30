English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Anil Sharma Won't Campaign Against Son Who is Fighting on Congress Ticket in Himachal Pradesh
Anil Sharma was HP minister during the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress governments in 1993 and 2012 but he along with his father Sukh Ram joined the BJP in October 2017, just before the last Assembly elections.
Shimla: Power minister in the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh Anil Sharma has said that he would not campaign against his son Aashray Sharma, who has been declared the Congress candidate in Mandi.
The HP power minister said, "I am ready to campaign in favour of BJP candidates contesting on other seats except Mandi."
Anil Sharma's son Aashray was seeking a BJP ticket from Mandi but the BJP preferred to renominate sitting MP Ramswroop Sharma.
Subsequently Aashray along with his grandfather rejoined Congress on March 25 and the Congress fielded him from Mandi on Friday.
Anil Sharma's son Aashray was seeking a BJP ticket from Mandi but the BJP preferred to renominate sitting MP Ramswroop Sharma.
Subsequently Aashray along with his grandfather rejoined Congress on March 25 and the Congress fielded him from Mandi on Friday.
