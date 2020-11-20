BJP's Babul Supriyo Reignites President's Rule Debate to Target Mamata Govt in Bengal

Hinting towards imposing President’s Rule, Union Minister Babul Supriyo stated that there are enough provisions in the Indian Constitution to stop rampant violence in West Bengal.

“Day by day, the law and order situation is deteriorating in West Bengal. Several BJP workers have been killed in the State. Violence is at its peak. If she (Mamata Banerjee) is thinking that there is a weak government at the Centre then, then she is making a mistake,” Supriyo said.

“BJP needs to do nothing to stop violence in West Bengal. There are enough provisions in the Indian Constitutions to prescribe which medicines should be given to curb violence. The imposition of such provisions (Article 356) is not impossible and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) should not think that she will be able to keep our voters away from exercising their voting rights through such violence,” he added.

Supriyo further recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, “Maut Ki Rajniti Karke, Mat Badla Nahi Jata Hai (one cannot change people’s mandate through political killings/violence).”

Responding to allegations, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, said, “He knows nothing about the law. He is a singer and let him sing. I dare them to impose President’s Rule in West Bengal.”

Another party MP Saugata Roy ridiculed Supriyo’s comment and said, “Whatever he said about the law and order situation in Bengal is baseless. Why he is not commenting anything about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He is trying to get some political mileage through such comments and trying to mislead the people of Bengal.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya added, “If they want to impose President’s Rule, then they should impose it first in Uttar Pradesh.”

Alleging that TMC and BJP are helping each other ahead of 2021 Assembly polls, CPI (M) legislature Sujan Chakraborty said, “We all know that TMC is going to lose 2021 Assembly Polls in Bengal and I think that such comments ahead of the elections will give more Oxygen to the TMC. Once again it was proved that BJP and TMC are helping each other.”

During his state visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “President’s Rule cannot be discussed in a public place like this, but I feel that it will not be required as BJP is anyway going to form the government with a very big margin next April.”

On September 28 this year West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar - while alleging that the police force is working as Trinamool Congress cadres – threatened that he will be forced to look at Article 154 of the Constitution. Article 154 of the Indian Constitution mandates the executive power of the state shall be vested in the Governor.

“I have to act if the Constitution is not protected. It is unfortunate that the office of the Governor has been ignored. Under such circumstances, I will be forced to look at Article 154 of the Constitution," Dhankhar had said.