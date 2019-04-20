Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP's Badaun Candidate Asks Supporters to Indulge in Fake Voting

Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
File photo of a supporter holding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party symbol. (Image: AP)
Badaun: BJP's Badaun candidate Sanghmitra Maurya was caught on camera encouraging her supporters to indulge in 'fake' voting.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Maurya is seen addressing party workers at an election meeting and asking them to cast votes of those not present on the polling day.

"Not a single vote should go in vain and if some are absent, then it is common everywhere that fake vote is cast... if you get a chance, do take advantage of it... do not do it, but if you get a chance... try to take the real voters to cast their votes but in case... then something can be done in a hidden manner," she says amidst peals of laughter.

District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh, when contacted, said he was not aware of the matter but would look into the claims.

Maurya, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, had earlier hit the headlines by saying that she would become a goon if anyone tried to bully the people of Badaun.

The Badaun Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the third phase of the general election on April 23.
