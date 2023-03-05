BJP’s ‘Bhadrolok’ Leader vs ‘Hawai Chappal’ Minister: Manik Saha Ahead of Pratima Bhowmick in Tripura CM Race?

When he took charge as the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha was aware of the challenge ahead – changing the law and order perception for the election which was just a year away. Now that he has overcome the challenge, ensuring a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election, will Saha get to stay on as the CM?

Sources tell News 18 Saha may continue, even as there was a buzz that Pratima Bhowmick, the Union Minister who contested from the tough seat of Dhanpur and won over 3,500 votes, is in the race.

The BJP government will take oath on March 8, so the CM’s name is expected to be announced in a day or two.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma visited Tripura on Saturday and met all senior leaders. Bhowmick was seen with him at the airport too. Sources say Sarma has almost hinted that Saha might continue. “Although he has not said anything officially, it’s almost understood,” said a senior BJP leader.

WHAT WORKS FOR SAHA?

Saha has ‘bhadrolok’ (gentleman) image and has maintained law and order over the past one year. Last year, there was no violence under him as the CM, says a section of party insiders.

Amid tribal factor and the Congress-Left alliance, Saha not only contested from his own seat, but gave able leadership in all seats and campaigned that Tripura will be peaceful.

He maintained a balance with all and is on good behaviour with party small workers and outsiders too. He is an approachable CM, say many.

WHAT WORKS FOR BHOWMICK?

Bhowmick has a history of struggle and has been instrumental in building the party. She is known for her simple cotton sarees and hawai chappals. “She is a Dalit face, and a woman leader. All these factors are positive,” say party insiders.

“But Saha has been playing the match in the face of a challenge, which is why his chances are higher,” many believe.

