BJP’s Bharati Ghosh Accuses TMC of Influencing Voters in Debra, Says She was Chased Away from Booth

After the high-profile seat of Nandigram, it is the Debra assembly constituency in West Midnapore district that has turned into yet another hotbed of West Bengal elections. Here, two former IPS officers are taking on each other. Trinamool candidate Humayun Kabir, the former Police Commissioner of Chandannagar, is contesting against former IPS officer and BJP state vice-president Bharati Ghosh.

Bharati alleged that she faced protest and was chased away from booth number 22 in Noapara. Her agent was also beaten brutally by the alleged TMC supporters. She also complained that the voters were getting influenced by the TMC workers and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the incident.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

On the other hand, TMC has been accused of influencing votes in West Midnapore’s Chaklachupur village in the Ghatal assembly constituency. The Left party supporters alleged that TMC workers had blocked the way to the polling booth. Following this the Left party cadres also held a road blocked to raise their voice. But the TMC has denied all allegations.

Sporadic violent incidents were also reported from Keshpur assembly constituency. A BJP woman agent was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in ward Number 10 of Garbojpota. In Ghatal, the car of BJP leader Tanmoy Ghosh was vandalized by TMC supporters.

In another incident, TMC supporters snatched the official papers from the CPIM booth agent in Haldia Bidhan Sabha’s booth number; the left party supporters alleged that Election Commission remained silent on this issue.

The ruling TMC has also complained of attack by BJP supporters in some pockets of the East Midnapore district. A TMC polling agent was not allowed to enter the booth in East Midnapore’s Maina constituency allegedly by the BJP supporters.

When the TMC candidate went there, he, too, was threatened. The incident happened at booth number 244 in Arangkiarana Primary School. The TMC candidate Sangram Dolui accused the BJP of influencing voters.