BJP's Bihar In-charge Bhupendra Yadav to Lead Campaign in Greater Hyderabad Civil Polls

In wake of the recent success in Bihar polls, more responsibilities have been given to BJP General Secretary and state in charge Bhupendra Yadav, who has now been tasked with turning civic elections in Greater Hyderabad in BJP's favour.

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Sunday appointed Yadav the in charge of Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections.

This comes close on the heels of Yadav being appointed in-charge of BJP's farmers wing, too, to woo back the farmers disenchanted with the Centre's new farm laws.

In an appointment letter on November 15 signed by BJP leader Arun Sigh, Yadav has been assigned four deputies, which clearly reveals BJP's eagerness to win the local body polls in Greater Hyderabad.

The four deputies are Karnataka's Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar, BJP's Chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar, Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela and Karnataka legislator Satish Reddy. All the appointments are with immediate effect.

The BJP is going all out to make inroads in Telangana. In the recently-held bypolls in the southern state, the BJP wrested an assembly seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).