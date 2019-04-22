English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Blasphemous Misrepresentation' of Rahul's Reply to SC is Criminal Contempt: Congress Hits Back at BJP
The apex court on April 15 had given a categorical clarification that in its Rafale judgment there was no occasion for it to make a mention of the contemptuous observation that "chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain" as has been attributed to it by Gandhi.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi after he expressed regret in the Supreme Court over remarks in connection with the Rafale judgment, saying the saffron party's "blasphemous misrepresentation" of his reply is criminal contempt of court proceedings.
Gandhi on Monday expressed regret over his remarks, saying he had made the statement in the heat of political campaigning which has been misused by his opponents. He said he had no intention to lower the dignity of the apex court.
The court had directed Gandhi to give his explanation on April 22 on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi seeking criminal contempt action against him for his remarks. It is scheduled to hear Lekhi's petition on Tuesday.
Gandhi, who filed an affidavit in response to the apex court's April 15 order, also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has used the SC judgment in the Rafale jet deal case to claim the government has been given a "clean chit" in the matter.
