BJP's 'Brahmastra' to Counter SP-BSP Ready, Release 6 Months Before Lok Sabha Polls: UP Minister

UP Cabinet minister and leader of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, said on Monday the BJP will release its "brahmastra" six months before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to tackle the SP-BSP tie-up.Speaking to reporters at his residence in Rasra town, Rajbhar, who holds the backward classes welfare portfolio, claimed that the BJP has "prepared its brahmastra. This will be released almost six months before the elections."Rajbhar said the SP, the BSP and the Congress have been "fooling" the 17 communities under the OBC category saying they would include them in the Scheduled Castes category."The BJP government is planning to divide the OBCs in three categories. This will help in giving justice to a large section of OBCs, who have been isolated from the mainstream of the society," he said. Rajbhar, however, cautioned that the SP and the BSP should not be ignored."The result was evident in the outcome of bypolls to Phulpur and Gorakhpur parliamentary constituencies. We were assured of our win in both the seats... We have learnt a lesson that they are a potential danger," he said, referring to the defeat of the BJP on the two crucial seats in bypolls in March.On the Congress president, he said: "Rahul Gandhi is not worried about Modiji. He is more bothered about the fact that he and his party is out of power (at the Centre and the state), and how he can reclaim power."I say with full confidence that Congress was in power for almost 15 consecutive years, if it had done justice to Dalits, backwards and minorities, then people would not have rejected the Congress."