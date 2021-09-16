BJP's Brand New Gujarat Cabinet Prefectly Dissolves the Caste and Regional Divide

With months to go for the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP on Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state.

The fresh inductions include two women and representatives of various communities. The exercise shows that the party has tried to balance caste and regional representation.

After picking Patel, a Patidar community leader as the CM, the BJP has also given berths to six Patidars and six OBC leaders, four from scheduled tribes, three from scheduled castes, two each from among Brahmins and Kshatriyas and one member from the Jain community.

The choice of ministers in the newly-formed cabinet shows a dominant Saurashtra and South Gujarat presence. In addition, the Patel factor is also quite high. There are eight ministers from Saurashtra, seven from South Gujarat, six from Central Gujarat and three from North Gujarat.

The Patidar portrayal

Arvind Rayani (Leuva)

Jitu Vaghani (Leuva)

Vinoo Mordia (Leuva)

Raghavji Patel (Leuva)

Hrishikesh Patel (kadva)

Brijesh Merja (kadva)

Bhupendra Patel (kadva Patel)

Regionwise break up

North Gujarat

(1) Hrishikesh Patel (Visnagar Patel)

(2) Gajendra Parmar (Pratinj) OBC)

(3) Kirit Singh Vaghela (Kankraj) Kshatriya

South Gujarat

(1) Naresh Patel, Ganadevi (ST)

(2) Kanu Desai, Pardi (Brahmin)

(3) Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada) ST

(4) Harsh Sanghvi (Majura) Jain

(5) Mukesh Patel (Olpad) Koli Patel

(6) Vinu Mordia (Qatargam) Patel

Saurashtra

(1) Arvind Raiyani (Rajkot) Patel

(2) Raghavaji Patel (Patel) Jamnagar

(3) Brijesh Merja (Patel) Morbi

(4) Deva Malam (Keshod) Kolik

(5) Kirit Singh Rana (Limbdi) Kshatriya

(6) R.C. Makwana (Mahuva, Bhavnagar (Koli))

(7) Jitu Vaghani: Bhavnagar West (Patel)

Central Gujarat

(1) Jagdish Panchal (Nicole) OBC

(2) Nimisha Suthar (Morva Hadaf) ST

(3) Pradeep Parmar (Asarwa) S.C.

(4) Arjun Singh Chauhan (Mehmadwad OBC)

(5) Kuber Dindor (Santrampur) ST

(6) Manisha Advocate: SC

(7) Rajendra Trivedi: Brahmini​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here