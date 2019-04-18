English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP’s Bulandshahar MP Enters Poll Booth With Party Symbol, EC Puts Him Under House Arrest
BJP candidate Bhola Singh had defeated BSP leader Pradeep Kumar Jatav by a margin of 4,21,973 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Screenshot of BJP MP Bhola Singh from a video that claims he entered a polling station.
Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MP from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Bhola Singh, entered a polling booth despite being stopped from doing so by a security personnel on Thursday.
As a result, the district administration has issued orders for him to be confined tohis house on grounds of violation of model code of conduct. Singh was wearing a band carrying the BJP symbol which, the officials said, amounts to a potential violation.
He was initially barred from entering the polling station by the security forces but later, the district magistrate reportedly allowed him to enter the booth. In a video that surfaced on social media platforms, the MP can be seen inside the booth, being escorted by a security personnel.
Bulandshahr is among the eight seats in Uttar Pradesh that are going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
Singh had secured 6,04,449 votes, defeating Pradeep Kumar Jatav of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a margin of 4,21,973 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Bhola Singh will be fighting against Congress candidate Bansi Lal Pahadia and SP leader Yogesh Verma, the SP-BSP alliance candidate.
Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, BSP and the BJP are the prime contenders in Bulandshahr. Several parties such as the Congress, Bharatiya Lok Dal (BLD), Janata Dal, and Janata Party (Secular) have emerged victorious here since independence.
The BJP tasted its first Lok Sabha election victory in Bulandshahr in 1991. The BJP, RLD and SP have been alternating since then. The saffron party won the last parliamentary elections in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises five Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC category.
