English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's BY Raghavendra Likely to Win Shimoga, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
BY Raghavendra of BJP is the sitting MP from Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency. He was elected after the by-polls held last year following the resignation of his father BS Yeddyurappa, who joined the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Representative image.
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
As per News18-IPSOS survey, BJP candidate BY Raghavendra may emerge as a winner and retain the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency for the party based in the southern state of Karnataka. He is contesting against the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate S Madhubangarappa.
BY Raghavendra of BJP is the sitting MP from Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency. He was elected after the by-polls held last year following the resignation of his father BS Yeddyurappa, who joined the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
In 2014 General Election, BS Yeddyurappa had defeated Manjunath Bhandary of the Congress with a margin of 3,63,305 votes. He obtained 53.7 per cent of vote-share.
In 2009 General Election, BY Raghavendra had defeated S Bangarappa of the Congress with a margin of 52,893 votes. He received 50.6 per cent of the overall votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
As per News18-IPSOS survey, BJP candidate BY Raghavendra may emerge as a winner and retain the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency for the party based in the southern state of Karnataka. He is contesting against the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate S Madhubangarappa.
BY Raghavendra of BJP is the sitting MP from Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency. He was elected after the by-polls held last year following the resignation of his father BS Yeddyurappa, who joined the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
In 2014 General Election, BS Yeddyurappa had defeated Manjunath Bhandary of the Congress with a margin of 3,63,305 votes. He obtained 53.7 per cent of vote-share.
In 2009 General Election, BY Raghavendra had defeated S Bangarappa of the Congress with a margin of 52,893 votes. He received 50.6 per cent of the overall votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results