»
1-min read

BJP's BY Raghavendra Likely to Win Shimoga, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

BY Raghavendra of BJP is the sitting MP from Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency. He was elected after the by-polls held last year following the resignation of his father BS Yeddyurappa, who joined the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
Representative image.
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

As per News18-IPSOS survey, BJP candidate BY Raghavendra may emerge as a winner and retain the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency for the party based in the southern state of Karnataka. He is contesting against the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate S Madhubangarappa.

In 2014 General Election, BS Yeddyurappa had defeated Manjunath Bhandary of the Congress with a margin of 3,63,305 votes. He obtained 53.7 per cent of vote-share.

In 2009 General Election, BY Raghavendra had defeated S Bangarappa of the Congress with a margin of 52,893 votes. He received 50.6 per cent of the overall votes.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
