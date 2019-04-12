English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Candidate in Solapur Pronounces Himself God While Seeking Votes
Mahaswami is a prominent spiritual leader of Veershaiva Lingayat Jangam community and his followers include Kannad and Telugu speaking Lingayats along with Marathi speaking community.
He is a prominent spiritual leader of Veershaiva Lingayat Jangam community and his followers include Kannad and Telugu speaking Lingayats along with Marathi speaking community.
Loading...
Mumbai: Amid rising poll pitch across the country and leaders making promises to win over the voters, this BJP candidate in Solapur may have stirred a controversy with his appeal for votes.
"Don't go away on voting day considering the long weekend. Even if you decide to go to Pandharpur, to seek blessings of God, you are unlikely to get blessings as I'm your God who can speak," said Siddheshwar Shivacharaya Mahaswami, a seer at a shrine near Akkalkot, at an election rally.
Mahaswami is fielded against Congress’s Sushilkumar Shinde and Bahujan Vanchit Agahadi’s (BVA) Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur.
He administers a shrine in Goud near Akkalkot. He is a prominent spiritual leader of Veershaiva Lingayat Jangam community and his followers include Kannad and Telugu speaking Lingayats along with Marathi speaking community.
Mahaswami is a recipient of PhD from Banaras Hindu University and has hold over at least three languages, including Hindi and Marathi. This is being seen as an edge over other leaders fielded by Congress and BVA.
His candidature was finalised at the last moment after the BJP dropped sitting Solapur MP Sharad Bansode. Bansode had defeated Shinde in 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a sizable margin of 1,50,000 votes. The reason lies in the demography of the constituency.
Solapur is located in south-west part of Maharashtra, bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Along with Marathi, there is a sizable population of non-Marathi voters as well.
"Don't go away on voting day considering the long weekend. Even if you decide to go to Pandharpur, to seek blessings of God, you are unlikely to get blessings as I'm your God who can speak," said Siddheshwar Shivacharaya Mahaswami, a seer at a shrine near Akkalkot, at an election rally.
Mahaswami is fielded against Congress’s Sushilkumar Shinde and Bahujan Vanchit Agahadi’s (BVA) Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur.
He administers a shrine in Goud near Akkalkot. He is a prominent spiritual leader of Veershaiva Lingayat Jangam community and his followers include Kannad and Telugu speaking Lingayats along with Marathi speaking community.
Mahaswami is a recipient of PhD from Banaras Hindu University and has hold over at least three languages, including Hindi and Marathi. This is being seen as an edge over other leaders fielded by Congress and BVA.
His candidature was finalised at the last moment after the BJP dropped sitting Solapur MP Sharad Bansode. Bansode had defeated Shinde in 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a sizable margin of 1,50,000 votes. The reason lies in the demography of the constituency.
Solapur is located in south-west part of Maharashtra, bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Along with Marathi, there is a sizable population of non-Marathi voters as well.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- Changi Airport’s Jewel Centre Unveiled in Singapore, Gets 40-Metre Tall Indoor Waterfall
- New 'Avengers Endgame' Teaser Shows Superheroes Will Split Up into Teams to Fight Thanos
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' Maker, Colonel Raj Kapoor, Passes Away at Age of 87
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A9 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results