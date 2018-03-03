English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP’s 'Chargesheet' Against Siddaramaiah Shows Pictures from Nepal and Mizoram Not Bengaluru
The BJP "chargesheet" was released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who is overseeing the Karnataka election campaign for the party. It has pictures of public infrastructure in bad shape. But a picture of a garbage heap is actually from Nepal and a potholed road is from Mizoram.
File image of Narendra Modi and Siddaramaiah
Bangalore: The BJP in Karnataka is red faced after it shared pictures from Mizoram and Nepal claiming that they are from Bengaluru in its "chargesheet" against the ruling Congress.
Some netizens have already pointed it out calling the BJP a Photoshop party. According to BJP sources, the national leadership has taken the state leaders concerned to task following the faux pas.
Previously, the BJP social media cell had shared picture of a potholed road from Mumbai claiming that it was from Bengaluru. It had led to a huge fight between the Congress and the BJP.
This "chargesheet" is a brochure the BJP released three days back on government failure in Bangalore.
