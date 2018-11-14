GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP’s Dausa MP Harish Meena Joins Congress Just a Month Before Rajasthan Assembly Elections

The moves assumes significance on the wake of BJP's efforts on the last six months to woo the Meena community.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Attempting to build a broad social coalition ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday inducted BJP MP from Dausa, Harish Meena, into the party.

Meena was the Director General of the state police before joining politics.

The moves assumes significance on the wake of BJP's efforts on the last six months to woo the Meena community.

Earlier this year, the BJP brought back prominent community leader Kirori Lal Meena into the party fold. Kirori Meena who had left the BJP ahead of 2013 Assembly polls to form his own outfit was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Harish Meena represents Dausa which has substantial Meena and Gujjar votes. Former Congress heavyweight Rajesh Pilot represented Dausa in Lok Sabha four times, his son Sachin also won from the seat once. The seat was also won by Kirori Meena contesting as an Independent candidate in 1999.​
