BJP's Dilip Ghosh Demands Cancellation of Bhabanipur Bypoll Due to 'Dangerous' Situation in Bengal

BJP’s former state chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday demanded the cancellation of Bhabanipur bypoll due to the “non-conducive" and “dangerous" situation in West Bengal. Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress over the alleged attack on him and his party workers on the last day of campaigning for the Bhabanipur byelections, Ghosh said Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is afraid to lose the poll-bound seat.

A BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission at 5 pm to discuss Bhabanipur bypolls.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Ghosh said, “I was attacked today. I don’t think this election can be conducted peacefully. We never realised that the fight will get so tough for the TMC that they would end up resorting to such tactics. This is dangerous for democracy. This election is being done only so that a CM who lost an election can win it."

Referring to the alleged manhandling by the TMC workers, he said, “My security detail was attacked and when I was attacked, my security pulled out their weapons. This is the state of law and order in West Bengal. The situation is not conducive to elections. Till such a time when things return to a state of normalcy, the election should be cancelled."

The BJP leader claimed that Mamata Banerjee is afraid to lose the Bhabanipur bypoll after losing the Nandigram seat in the West Bengal assembly elections this year. “Mamata is afraid that she will lose again. This fear is leading them to use such tactics. This is why I was attacked. This election is being conducted only so that Mamata can fight elections and use a back door entry to win. Why are people who are protecting us being charged? What about the TMC goons? Will they not be punished? This election should be cancelled. Hold the elections when the law and order situation is not in a disarray," he added.

Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while BJP MP Arjun Singh faced ‘go back’ slogans by ruling TMC workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city, on the last day of campaigning on Monday. The TMC, in turn, alleged that Ghosh’s bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd.

