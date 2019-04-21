Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP's EK Eshwarappa Conspiring to Defeat Yeddyruppa's Son Raghavendra: HD Revanna

During the by-polls held in November too, Revanna had made a similar statement claiming that the Eshwarappa had hatched a conspiracy to defeat Raghavendra.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:April 21, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
BJP's EK Eshwarappa Conspiring to Defeat Yeddyruppa's Son Raghavendra: HD Revanna
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (L) and KS Eshwarappa. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Bengaluru: A day after BJP national president Amit Shah concluded a mega rally in support of the party's Shivamogga candidate and BS Yeddyruppa's son BY Raghavendra, state PWD minster HD Revanna stirred up a controversy alleging that Kuruba leader EK Eshwarappa from the BJP, was conspiring against the candidate to ensure his defeat.

Addressing media persons in Shivamogga, on the last day of campaigning for the 14 seats of the northern Karnataka region which goes to polls on April 23, HD Revanna said "Eshwarappa is campaigning in favour of Raghavendra only for the sake of publicity".

During the by-polls held in November too, Revanna had made a similar statement claiming that the Eshwarappa had hatched a conspiracy and that in reality he wanted Ragavendra to be defeated. BY Raghavendra however, won the bye-poll by a very slim margin.

Reacting to Revanna's statement, Eshwarappa retorted that BJP was like his mother and he could never cheat. "Is it not enough that Congress-JD(S) fight with each other and blame each other? This will continue after Lok Sabha elections as well," he said. He also went on to call congress strongman DK Shivkumar a 'thief' and a 'rowdy'.

The ‘bitter-sweet’ relationship between Yeddyruppa and Eshwarappa has been out in public for years now. Back in 2017, Eshwarappa had started the Sangolli Rayanna brigade, a movement in order to mobilize backward class votes in order to challenge Yeddyruppa’s mass appeal.

Shivamogga will witness a battle between sons of two former chief ministers. BY Raghavendra, the son of former chief minister and state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, is contesting against JD(S) Madhu Bangarappa of the JDS, who is the son of the late CM S Bangarappa.

