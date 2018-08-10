BJP’s Formula to Woo OBCs: A Road in Every UP District Named After Karpuri Thakur

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo the backward castes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to name a road in every district of the state after former Chief Minister of Bihar and socialist leader Karpuri Thakur.The announcement was made in Lucknow on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at a gathering of nai community to which Karpoori Thakur belonged. Thakur is credited for the mobilisation of the extremely backward classes.Maurya urged the OBCs to unite in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thwart opposition charge in 2019 elections.The Yogi government had scrapped the holiday of Karpuri Thakur Jayanti soon after coming to power, but they reinstated the holiday in January this year.The BJP is also trying to reach out to the OBC community by holding around 40 Samajik Pratinidhi Baithaks with caste representatives from different communities in Lucknow. Meeting of representatives from Rajbhar and Prajapati communities had already taken place in Lucknow on Tuesday and was also addressed by CM Yogi himself. A grand memorial in the name of Raja Suheldeo from Rajbhar community was also announced on the occasion.Meanwhile, the opposition has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government is simply using the names of the great people for political gains.Speaking to News18 over phone from Delhi, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The BJP has always been using the names of great people for their own political gains, rest they have nothing to do with the ideologies of these great men. They don’t want to work; they simply have used names of icons like Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and others. This is just drama. They stand exposed by the fact that they were the ones who scrapped the holiday of Karpuri Thakur and then later when they realised they need EBC votes they reinstated it.”