BJP's Gautam Gambhir Says AAP Govt Favours Bangladeshis, Rohingyas While Issuing Ration Cards for Votes

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is doing in Delhi what Mamata Banerjee did in West Bengal, and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) favoured Bangladeshis and Rohingyas while issuing ration cards for vote-bank politics.

The East Delhi MP also questioned the "seriousness" of the AAP government in tackling the problems of the city, while alleging that officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) were absent from a meeting of the Committee on Urban Development that discussed the issue of waterlogging in the national capital.

At a joint press conference, Gambhir and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government launched its Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana by changing the name of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the poor. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP.