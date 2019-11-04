Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP's Gian Chand Gupta Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP's Gian Chand Gupta Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly
Speaker of Haryana Assembly Gian Chand Gupta. (Twitter/@GianChandBjp)

Chandigarh: BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday.

Panchkula MLA Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

In the Assembly election, Gupta defeated Congress's Chander Mohan Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Earlier, protem speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian administer oath to Khattar, Dushyant and other legislators.

In the 90-member Assembly, the strength of BJP is 40, its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Independents seven, Congress 31, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram