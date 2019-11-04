BJP's Gian Chand Gupta Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly
Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Speaker of Haryana Assembly Gian Chand Gupta. (Twitter/@GianChandBjp)
Chandigarh: BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday.
Panchkula MLA Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
In the Assembly election, Gupta defeated Congress's Chander Mohan Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.
Earlier, protem speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian administer oath to Khattar, Dushyant and other legislators.
In the 90-member Assembly, the strength of BJP is 40, its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Independents seven, Congress 31, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each.
