BJP's Giant Slayer in Arunachal Kiren Rijiju Once Again Set to Join Modi's Cabinet
Rijiju successfully retained Arunachal West seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Congress candidate and two times former chief minister Nabam Tuki with a huge margin of 1,67,132 votes.
File photo of Kiren Rijiju.
New Delhi: Former Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be taking oath in Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Rijiju, during the last five years, served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Rijiju successfully retained Arunachal West seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Congress candidate and two times former chief minister Nabam Tuki with a huge margin of 1,67,132 votes that equates to 48.8 per cent vote share. Rijiju got total 2,16,494 votes (63.02 per cent vote share) while Tuki got just 49,362 votes (14.22 per cent).
48-year-old Rijiju has been elected from Arunachal West for second consecutive time.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rijiju won this seat by defeating the Congress candidate Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes which was 12.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. The BJP had a vote share of 50.46 per cent, while the Congress got 38.0 per cent.
In the 2009 general elections, Rijiju was defeated by a very thin margin of 1,314 votes by Congress's Takam
Rijiju became the union minister in 2014 after the BJP gained a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He was elected as MP from Arunachal West which is fourth largest parliamentary constituency.
He graduated in law from the University of Delhi. He is one of the most iconic political leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India in recent times.
He served as a member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission from 2000 to 2005 at very young age of 29.
