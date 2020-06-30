BJP's Govt in Madhya Pradesh Failed in Dealing with Covid-19 Pandemic, Alleges Congress

While observing Tuesday as Black Day to commemorate the completion of 100 days of losing power in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress accused the ruling BJP of failing miserably in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and on other fronts.

Senior leaders, including Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma and PC Sharma, accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of messing up the coronavirus situation in the last 100 days.

“The state has over 13,000 cases of infection and has reported 500 deaths. For a while the state is witnessing 200 fresh cases daily,” said Verma, claiming government figures have reported 94 deaths while cremation and burial grounds claim close to 180 have died so far.

Verma said the government has been unable to offer any information on contact tracing of patients and accused it of hiding information on resources like ventilators, oxygen cylinders, Isolation beds, masks and testing kits. The patients are also deprived of proper diet due to corruption, he added.

The Congress slammed Chouhan for a China trip he had made in the past, claiming that upon his return he had announced an investment of Rs 4,500 crore which never materialised.

The party also demanded that the government immediately re-start the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme.

Patwari claimed the government is engaged in vendetta against farmers by discontinuing the loan waiver scheme. He alleged that the BJP government is tapping the phones of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others and handing inflated electricity bills to consumers.

Patwari urged bureaucrats to not be coerced into acting against Congress leaders unlawfully. He described the state government as unconstitutional and said it is functioning without sufficient number of ministers.