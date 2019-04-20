English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP's Handiwork, Claims Hardik Patel After Ruckus at Ahmedabad Rally
But BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi refuted the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an internal dispute within the Congress.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A poll rally of quota spearhead-turned Congress leader Hardik Patel was on Saturday disrupted in Nikol area here allegedly by a section of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members opposed to him.
Hardik was campaigning for Congress candidate Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East seat.
Hardik was slapped on Friday at a rally in Baldana in Surendranagar district.
On Saturday night, four to five people, claiming to be supporters of jailed PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiriya, came to the venue at Virat Nagar in Nikol and shouted slogans for his release, eyewitness Jayesh Patel said.
"Supporters of Hardik present at the venue had an altercation with them and they were taken out of the rally. Police present at the venue intervened and escorted them out," he said.
"This is the handiwork of the BJP. They do not want me to campaign. Yesterday they had send a man who slapped me and today they send goons to disturb the rally," Hardik said.
BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi, however, refuted the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an internal dispute within the Congress.
On Friday, one Tarun Gajjar had slapped Hardik at a rally in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Gajjar had later told police that he slapped Hardik as his pregnant wife had to face lot of difficulty due to violent agitation by Hardik and his supporters in the past.
Hardik was campaigning for Congress candidate Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East seat.
Hardik was slapped on Friday at a rally in Baldana in Surendranagar district.
On Saturday night, four to five people, claiming to be supporters of jailed PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiriya, came to the venue at Virat Nagar in Nikol and shouted slogans for his release, eyewitness Jayesh Patel said.
"Supporters of Hardik present at the venue had an altercation with them and they were taken out of the rally. Police present at the venue intervened and escorted them out," he said.
"This is the handiwork of the BJP. They do not want me to campaign. Yesterday they had send a man who slapped me and today they send goons to disturb the rally," Hardik said.
BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi, however, refuted the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an internal dispute within the Congress.
On Friday, one Tarun Gajjar had slapped Hardik at a rally in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Gajjar had later told police that he slapped Hardik as his pregnant wife had to face lot of difficulty due to violent agitation by Hardik and his supporters in the past.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
- Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
- Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn
- Ranveer Singh Thinks That He Resembles a Household Object. Guess What?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results